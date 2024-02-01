Foldgate Lane in Ludlow is set to be closed from February 26 to March 22 for sewage works.

The work will bring the foul sewer from the Crest Nicholson development up Foldgate Lane, and into the adopted sewer network in Sheet Road.

From March 25 to April 10, work will take place on both Foldgate Lane and Sheet Road with temporary, three-way traffic lights.

During the closure a signed diversion will be in place and access to properties and business inside the closure will be maintained.