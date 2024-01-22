Repair cafe gears up for its first event of the year in Ludlow this weekend

The repair café offers a way to reduce consumption, save money and not add to the pile of stuff going to landfill by giving broken items a new lease of life.

Apart from TVs, the repair café is willing to accept almost anything which turns up at the door on the day, as long as there is a volunteer able to accept it.

The wooden stool repairers are David Currant and Richard Ellis

The first Repair Café of 2024 is happening on Saturday January 27 at the Elim Church in the Smithfield Car Park on Lower Galdeford between 9.30 am and midday.

This now includes sewing and darning repairs for clothing, curtains, cushions or anything fabric which is torn or needs mending in some way. The list of repairables also includes household items, garden equipment, toys, pottery and ceramics, jewellery, IT, lamps and the list continues to grow.

The organisers ask people to wash or clean items of clothing.

Items are restricted to one per owner, and everything has to be portable.

Owners will leave their item for repair once it’s booked in and all items must be collected between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm on the day.

An At-Home service operates between the café events with members of the volunteer team taking items to repair at their homes. Most items are returned to their owners within two weeks. If a repair looks likely to take longer than that, owners are always kept informed.

New volunteer repairers are always welcome!

For more information about the Repair Café or joining the team, please email ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com or call Di Lyle on 07786 620 624.