Panto performers are being put through their paces at rehearsals.... oh yes they are

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is hosting Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which runs from December 12 to 30.

A spokesperson for LAR said: "The stage is set, the costumes are donned, and the performers are bringing the enchanting tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to life as rehearsals are underway at Ludlow Assembly Rooms for this year’s pantomime.

"Following the resounding success of the 2022 performance, Jack and the Beanstalk, Ludlow Assembly Rooms is thrilled to collaborate once again with Ludwig Theatre Arts to present this year's traditional pantomime extravaganza."

The venue is pleased to report that some 70 per cent of tickets have already sold out.

There will also be school performances on December 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, and 20 at 10.30 am.

Some dates have already sold out, so schools interested in attending are encouraged to contact Ludlow Assembly Rooms directly at marketing@ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk.

People who book five of more tickets can get 10 per cent off. Tickets are priced at £17 adults/£14 under 18s.

Visit www.ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk