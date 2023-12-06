40 new homes set for approval in Shropshire border village

A new housing development in Burford, on the county border with Worcestershire and Herefordshire will see 40 new homes built off the A456 by Leominster-based J Harper And Sons.

At a meeting of Shropshire's Southern Planning Committee set for next Tuesday, planning officers will recommend the development for approval subject to planning conditions.

The homes - built on land adjacent to Lineage Farm - will comprise of two one-bed flats, 10 two-bed houses, two two-bed bungalows, 22 three-bed houses and four four-bed houses.

Of those, 10 are said to be provided as affordable housing.

Plans also promise the delivery of almost 4,000 square metres of public open space over three large areas, as well as a 47.46 per cent biodiversity net gain through habitat units and 161 per cent in hedgerow additions.

The planning conditions, which the developers will be required to meet, include the securing of a 40mph speed limit relocation along the A456.

Concluding the report, planning officers state: "It is the view of officers that the material considerations put forward in relation to this scheme are overriding and that the development is recommended for approval subject to the planning conditions detailed at the end of this report and a section 106 agreement to secure the provision of affordable housing in perpetuity and a financial contribution towards the cost of a Traffic Regulation Order to relocate a speed limit."