Moustachioed fire fighters dash to £2,000 for 'tash good cause

The tashed up lifesavers from the town's station also secured third place out of 20 in the 2023 UK Fire & Rescue Movember Challenge.

Movember fundraisers are a global community of fired up men and women making a difference in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Fire Station said: "We take immense pride in our crew members who have successfully completed Movember."

Their goal was to raise £2,000. But they announced that their collective efforts have raised a grand total of £2,148 for the Movember Charity.

"Not only have we made a significant contribution, but we're honoured to secure the third place in the 2023 UK Fire & Rescue Movember Challenge," said the spokesperson.

"A special mention goes to Fire Fighter Chris Bayliss for completing a 100km run throughout the Movember month.

"Great effort, Chris!

"Lastly, but by no means least, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who generously supported our Movember Campaign.

"A special appreciation to Dave & Nikki Carters Of Ludlow for organising an in-store raffle to back our cause along the way."