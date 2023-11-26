Police informed after crash on A-road into Ludlow

The incident happened on the A4113. Firefighters were sent and the police were informed. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 6.24pm on Saturday, November 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow. One vehicle made safe by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Craven Arms and crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.