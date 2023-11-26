Historic Shropshire pub gets new lease of life after years in the doldrums

The George in Ludlow has been given a second life eight years after the site had closed its doors as the Marches and reopened as a pizza restaurant.

There had been a pub on the site of the George since 1790, having formerly been a meeting place for farmers on auction day at the old market and then as the George Hotel, which the current name pays tribute to.

Its recent redevelopment as part of Oakman Inns has seen a new paint colour which pays tribute to its history at the front of the pub on Ludlow's Castle Street after one of the carpenters on site discovered a small fragment of old painted wood hidden under a 19th century fascia board.

The pub has had an extensive redevelopment

The colour was a deep, heritage maroon, and when he showed it to the Oakman Inns’ team, they immediately asked for it to be The George's new house colour.

Having been closed for refurbishment over three months, the pub was given a grand reopening on Friday, August 25 with the official ribbon-cutting by the town’s Mayoress, nine-year-old Gabriella Ginger, watched over by her father, Councillor Glenn Ginger, the Mayor of Ludlow.

The new pub has kept many of the flourishes of the previous incarnations of the building, with the bar area providing comfortable seating and dining space for 60 covers.