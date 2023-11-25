New oak tree will be Ludlow's 'poignant memorial to victims of Covid-19 pandemic'

Ludlow Town Council has announced the oak tree plan for the Sidney Road Town Green as it celebrates National Tree Week with a pledge to becoming more bio-diverse.

The council has planned several initiatives to mark the week, which starts tomorrow.

A council spokesperson said the symbolic oak tree gesture not only pays tribute to those affected by the global crisis but also highlights the resilience and unity of the community in challenging times.

In addition to this memorial tree, Ludlow Town Council has applied to the Shropshire Council community tree scheme to acquire 40 native trees.

"By investing in the preservation and expansion of native trees, we aim to create a greener and more sustainable environment for generations to come," said a council spokesperson.

Councillor Glenn Ginger, mayor of Ludlow said: "National Tree Week presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the vital role trees play in our lives and to take concrete steps towards a more sustainable future. We remain committed to enhancing our town's bio-diversity."

Five fruit trees were previously planted at the Wheeler Road recreation area, commemorating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

National Tree Week is the UK’s largest annual tree celebration that encourages the conservation sector, volunteer groups and tree-lovers to plant thousands of trees to mark the start of the tree planting season.

For more information on National Tree Week visit the Tree Council website.