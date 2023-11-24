Woman stalker handed restraining order and fine by magistrates

Zoe Harris, aged 24, Dun Cow Road, Rock Green, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking a man without fear, alarm or distress during the period between February 2023 and March 19 2023.

Handing down their sentence on Tuesday , magistrates in Hereford were told that Harris had been given a restraining order when she pleaded guilty on October 18.

The restraining order now lasts until November 20, 2025 and bans Harris from contacting her victim directly or indirectly, by any means whatsoever, including via any social media platform.

Harris is also banned from going to an address in Leintwardine or approaching the man at his work.

Harris was also ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity and was given a fine of £50. Her guilty plea was taken into account.

She was also ordered to pay £185 prosecution costs and a victims surcharge of £114.

The court heard that Harris offered to have the court bill paid off at £5 a week direct from her benefits, starting on December 19 this year.