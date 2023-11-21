Anne-Marie announced as first Ludlow Castle gig for 2024

The multi-platinum and award-winning performer will be playing at the castle on Sunday, July 28.

The concert follows a series of big-name acts who performed at the castle earlier this year, including Kaiser Chiefs, Bastille, Rag 'n' Bone Man, and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Since bursting on the scene, Anne-Marie has released a string of chart-busting hits, including ‘2002’, co-written by Ed Sheeran, ‘Friends’ and ‘Psycho’ featuring rapper Aitch.

Anne-Marie is an artist known for her playful songs, stunning vocals and infectious personality as showcased during her time as a coach on singing competition ‘The Voice’.

Now with three albums in tow Anne-Marie has firmly cemented herself as one of the biggest popstars in the UK.

Ludlow Castle general manager, Gemma England, said they were excited to reveal the first artist in next year's line-up.

She said: "After the huge success of this year’s Live at Ludlow event we are thrilled to once again be working with Futuresound to bring you another exciting line up of internationally renowned artist for 2024. Anne-Marie is the first artist to join the stellar line up and we can’t wait."

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to an exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale from 9am tomorrow via https://futuresound.seetickets.com/event/anne-marie/ludlow-castle/2835324?pre=postcode.

General admission tickets go on sale 10am on Friday via liveatludlowcastle.co.uk.