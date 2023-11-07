Road closed after lorry crashes into tree

The incident took place on the A4113 towards Bromfield earlier this morning and police have urged people to avoid the area.

West Mercia's Operations and Communications Centre said on social media: "Road closure – A4113 towards Bromfield with the junction of the A49 at Ludlow. This is following an RTC. Please avoid this area whilst emergency services deal."

Fire fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the scene of the incident at around 6.30am.

An update from the fire service said that 'one large goods vehicle' had been 'in collision with a tree'.

They said one person had been released from the vehicle using cutting equipment and an elevated platform.

In total crews attended from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington, and assistance was also provided from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.