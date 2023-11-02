Summer concerts coming back to Ludlow Castle - dates confirmed for 2024 shows

Ludlow Castle has announced the dates for its Live at Ludlow Castle 2024 series next summer and is preparing the way for future big announcements.

The castle announced on social media that the 2024 series of concerts will be held on July 25-28, 2024.

A spokesperson said: "We’re very excited to reveal the dates for Live at Ludlow Castle 2024.

"After an incredible inaugural series of shows in the summer, we can’t wait to welcome a whole host of world-renowned artists back to Ludlow from the 25-28 of July!"

They have invited followers to sign up to the Ludlow Castle Newsletter on the Live at Ludlow Castle website for the chance to win two VIP Tickets to each Live at Ludlow Castle 2024 show. Winners will be announced Friday November 10.

Last summer thousands of concert-goers descended on Ludlow for four concerts in the Within the Walls series that included Kaiser Chiefs and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Many people welcomed the concerts despite some noise, with local councillor Andy Boddington saying the noise from the concerts was a “price worth paying” for the boost to trade.

Councillor Boddington said: “There has to be a balance and I think four nights of noise to provide some of the best entertainment Ludlow has seen and a major boost to the local economy is a price worth paying.

"I have had complaints, a lot, about noise – some from the town centre, but a town centre can’t thrive in the 21st century if it is quiet and sleepy."

Tish Dockerty, of Ludlow Chamber of Trade, said she thought the town’s hospitality businesses would have done well out of the concerts.

She said: “I went to two of the concerts and sensed there was a great atmosphere in the town.

“What I think is the important thing is that there was something for everybody on all of the nights. People seemed to be parking appropriately and everything outside was well ordered and calm. It felt very calm, surprisingly.

She said: “Generally it has been a positive experience for the town and I welcome the concerts coming back in future years.”

The concerts kicked with a show from Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, followed by Kaiser Chiefs on Friday.

It rained solidly for Nile Rodgers’ Chic on Saturday, though that did not seem to dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm unduly, and finally Bastille rounded off the series on Sunday evening.