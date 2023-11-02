Call goes out to businesses to help with raffle prizes at town's annual Christmas party

A waiting list is still available for Ludlow Town Council's returning popular Annual Christmas Party for Senior Citizens.

The council has teamed up with Ludlow Sixth Form College in support of this event which will see residents over the age of 65 invited to enjoy a buffet lunch, exciting raffle prizes and festive entertainment.

The event will take place at Ludlow College on Thursday, December 7, from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm.

A spokesperson for the town council said the festive celebration hopes to bring the community together to create a joyful atmosphere where friendships can be formed.

They are also looking for raffle prizes to be donated by local businesses.

"As part of our commitment to making this event truly special, Ludlow Town Council is calling upon local businesses to contribute to the occasion by donating raffle prizes," said the spokesperson.

If you are a business owner or representative who wishes to support this initiative, the council has asked you to phone Ludlow Town Council on 01584 871 970 or email customer.services@ludlow.gov.uk.

Additionally, Ludlow Town Council is pleased to be included in Tesco’s Stronger Starts funding initiative.

Residents can support this event by depositing a blue token in the voting box at Tesco Superstore on Station Drive. Voting will end mid-January and funds raised will go towards the 2024 Senior Citizen’s Party.

"Ludlow Town Council is committed to ensuring that our senior citizens feel valued and appreciated, especially during the festive season," added the spokesperson.

"Tickets have now sold out for Ludlow Senior’s Party.

"However, If you are aged 65-plus and would like to be added to the waiting list, please contact Ludlow Town Council on 01584 871 970."