Ludlow man denies flashing at children
A Ludlow man suspected of exposing himself to two children in Telford, is to appear before Crown Court
Timothy Gilchrist, 35 of Milton Road, pleaded not guilty to exposing himself in Telford on June 1 this year when he appeared before Telford Magistrates Court on Friday.
Mr Gilchrist also denied a charge of spitting at an emergency worker.
The court was told the case involved two children and was sent to trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 28.