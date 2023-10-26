Ludlow bereavement group marks fifth birthday

The Good Grief Cafe

The Good Grief Café was founded in 2018 by solicitor Janna Vigar and funeral director Victoria Allen with the objective of giving local people a safe space to talk through the loss of a loved one with those in a similar position.

The free-to-attend group, which is now ran by local charity Hands Together Ludlow, has since welcomed between 15 and 20 people every month to its meetings in Bill’s Kitchen, a cafe on Mill Street.

Janna, trustee at Hands Together Ludlow and partner at Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors, said: “We are all so proud that the Good Grief Café has marked this anniversary and extremely humbled that we have welcomed so many people to our monthly meetings.

“First and foremost, we launched the initiative to help local people cope with the loss of a loved one as it can be a bewildering and very lonely experience.

"The Good Grief Café has provided a place to talk, find support from people who have been through the same thing, make new friends, and if needed, somewhere which can give access to professional support.

“The feedback has been tremendous and to see so many friendships being formed has made it all the more worthwhile.

"It shows we’re doing all the right things and we look forward to welcoming more people from Ludlow and the surrounding area over the next five years.”

Those looking for more information on the Good Grief Café can visit handstogetherludlow.org.uk or call 01584 817250.