The club at the Linney, a stone's throw from Ludlow Castle, is asking Shropshire Council for the go-ahead to change the use of the field.

In the application the club says the site, a gross area of 2,495 square metres, is currently an area of redundant low grade agricultural land. The project is to use the site for community recreational sport training and occasional car parking.

It says Ludlow Rugby Club, by its nature, operates predominantly at weekends, with limited training periods during weekdays of approximately one to two hours per session.

"The club provides a valuable sporting resource for local children, young people and adults, and also opportunities for other community users," the club says.

Access to the development site is via a private access drive directly off The Linney.

"The existing access has been in use for many years without issue for either motor vehicles or team coaches, the latter using the existing car park at the most 12/14 times per season. The application site layout allows adequate parking and turning space for motor vehicles and other vehicle types, for occasional use."

