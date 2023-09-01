Missing teenager may have boarded a train

Officers say that 13-year-old Niya-Mai Agbolade was reported missing from Ludlow on Wednesday at around 6.20pm.
They say she may have boarded a train to Manchester, but that has not been confirmed.
She was last seen wearing black trainers, white socks a blue dress and black coat.
Detective Sergeant Alexander Sullivan said: "If you can help us find Niya-Mai please contact DS Sullivan by email alexander.sullivan@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01743 237404.
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.