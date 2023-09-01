Missing teenager may have boarded a train

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenager that has gone missing from Ludlow.

Niya-Mai Agbolade
Niya-Mai Agbolade

Officers say that 13-year-old Niya-Mai Agbolade was reported missing from Ludlow on Wednesday at around 6.20pm.

They say she may have boarded a train to Manchester, but that has not been confirmed.

She was last seen wearing black trainers, white socks a blue dress and black coat.

Detective Sergeant Alexander Sullivan said: "If you can help us find Niya-Mai please contact DS Sullivan by email alexander.sullivan@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01743 237404.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News