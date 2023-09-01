Missing teenager may have boarded a train

Niya-Mai Agbolade

Officers say that 13-year-old Niya-Mai Agbolade was reported missing from Ludlow on Wednesday at around 6.20pm.

They say she may have boarded a train to Manchester, but that has not been confirmed.

She was last seen wearing black trainers, white socks a blue dress and black coat.

Detective Sergeant Alexander Sullivan said: "If you can help us find Niya-Mai please contact DS Sullivan by email alexander.sullivan@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01743 237404.