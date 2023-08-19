'A selfie of selfies' to celebrate World Photography Day on Clee Hill

With the theme of landscape this year the day has seen social media flooded with photos of amazing landscapes.
None are more beautiful than that of Clee Hill - a selfie with a difference taken by Jon Simpson.
The Ludlow photographer posted a photo of him sitting atop Clee Hill gazing out Shropshire below and the cirrus clouds above.
He said: "It's World Photography Day and the theme is landscape, so I chose a throwback to to a long range timer fired selfie sitting on top of the world, or rather Clee Hill – what a view"