Ludlow Food Festival chiefs promise 'bigger and better than ever' event next month

Ludlow Food Festival

They have partnered with Wildjac Distillery, a Worcestershire drinks company that is committed to producing premium, sustainable spirits and which promises to bring something new and exciting to the celebration of the very best food and drink in the Marches region.

One of the sponsor's products

The food festival will be held from Friday, September 8 to Sunday September 10 inclusive at Ludlow Castle.

The organisers say this year’s Ludlow Food Festival is set to be "bigger and better than ever", with a host of renowned chefs, tours and tastings to suit everyone.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "This is an exciting partnership for both the festival and the distillery as they share the art of foraging alongside running an international spirits business, whilst still being good for the planet.

"Wildjac is one of the most prominent producers in the region and will be one of the many artisan exhibitors representing the richness of the region’s food heritage."

The hugely popular Fire Kitchen Stage returns to Ludlow Castle’s Inner Bailey where visitors will be able to enjoy late night street food, live DJ sets and a spectacular Fire Feast - where top fire chefs prepare and serve an epic banquet. Tickets for these events are now on sale now.

Tickets are also on sale for the special event being hosted in partnership with Ludlow Assembly Rooms, In Conversation with Brian Turner. Brian is said to be one of Britain’s most well-known chefs, having trained at Simpson’s in the Strand, The Savoy, The Beau Rivage in Lausanne and Claridge’s. Hosted by Katie Johnson of Wots Cooking, tickets are on sale now.

Brian Turner

The Ludlow Food Festival has also announced more chefs, talks, demos and tours over the three-day weekend:

Live fire, barbecue expert and food writer, Genevieve Taylor

Genevieve Taylor

Brewery Tours at the award-winning Ludlow Brewery

Explore Ludlow and discover the best butchers in the region as part of the Sausage Trail

Famous fire chef, educator and food writer, Chris T-Bone Chops

Masterchef The Professionals finalists Louisa Ellis

Live cider press demonstrations with Ralph’s Cider

Masterchef The Professionals finalist and head chef at Old Downton Lodge Nick Bennett

Worcestershire-based food blogger and internet sensation Sarah Rossi aka ‘Taming Twins’