Opportunity opens up after Sophie gets an offer she 'can't resit

Sophie Aindow

Hands Together Ludlow’s Food Projects Coordinator Sophie Aindow has accepted a job offer to return to work for her previous employer.

The role up fro grabs also includes building community partnerships and developing new activity.

Sophie said: "I've really enjoyed being the food projects coordinator and getting to know staff, volunteers and beneficiaries and I will miss them.

"In this role you'll meet a friendly team, all working together to make our community a compassionate and caring place to live."

A spokesperson for Hands Together Ludlow said the successful candidate will need to bring bring enthusiasm, energy and positivity to the role, and enjoy working alongside all sorts of people.

This paid role is four days a week and for more information about Hands Together Ludlow and this opportunity check out the website: www.handstogetherludlow.org.uk/news

HTL is a community-based charity working with partners, stakeholders and volunteers to create a more equitable community in and around Ludlow by reducing isolation, poor health and wellbeing and financial hardship.