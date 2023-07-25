Ludlow pupils benefit from new Snack Shack funded by Tesco grant scheme

The new Snack Shack

Ludlow C E School, on The Burway, received £1,290 from Tesco to provide an outside break servery for their students, ensuring that all pupils have access to a healthy snack.

It comes as part of the Tesco Stronger Starts grants programme, which provides extra food and activity equipment so students can get a stronger start in life.

Research from the charity Groundwork found that 78 per cent of schools are currently having to provide food for children out of their own budget.

And that more than half of parents (51 per cent) agree that their child struggles to concentrate at school if they do not have breakfast.

Rowena Morris, Business Manager at Ludlow C E School said: “We’re really grateful to Tesco for the funding we received.

"Without this grant we could not have afforded to build our 'Snack Shack’ which provides a breaktime service for some of our 600 students.

“This helps relieved the pressure in the dining room and ensure that everyone can be served and no-one goes hungry.”

Customers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping a Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too.

“As a business that is at the heart of communities across the country, we know that urgent action is needed to support the development and prospects of young people.