Fire crew were called to the scene of the collision involving three cars and a scaffold lorry

Crews from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on the A49 Overton Road at around 2.54pm on Friday.

Two fire appliances from Craven Arms and Ludlow stations were dispatched to the incident, accompanied by an operations officer.

Firefighters on the scene ensured the vehicles were safe, before concluding their work at around 3.15pm.