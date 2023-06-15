Shropshire MP welcomes funding for Ukraine homelessness prevention

Philip Dunne MP meets Ukrainian family Kristina and her daughter, aged seven, living in Church Stretton with Cllr Hilary Luff

The Government is allocating a further £150 million towards the Ukraine Homelessness Prevention Grant, which will be distributed to local authorities to support Ukrainian families.

The aim is to prevent homelessness and foster a sense of community among Ukrainians residing in the UK.

As part of the Homes for Ukraine initiative, Shropshire Council will receive a funding allocation of £417,283.

This funding will enable the local authority to assist Ukrainian families in accessing privately rented accommodation and finding employment. The allocation reflects the number of Ukrainians living in Shropshire currently being looked after by local residents.

Since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, more than 163,500 Ukrainian nationals have been accepted into the UK, with a "significant" proportion successfully finding employment.

The availability of employment rights, access to benefits, and public services such as school places from the beginning has sought to support integration of Ukrainian families. In addition, the Department for Transport has extended the period in which Ukrainian refugees can drive on their home nation's licence from one year to three.

Outgoing MP for Ludlow Mr Dunne said: "I am pleased the Government is recognising the importance of supporting Ukrainian families in Shropshire through the Homes for Ukraine funding.

"I recently met the mother and daughter, Olga and Kristina, from Kharkiv, staying in Church Stretton with Councillor Hilary Luff, and was pleased to see they were getting on well.