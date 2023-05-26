'Deer and two cars' involved in Shropshire A49 crash

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

A crash involving two cars and a deer has been reported on the A49 in south Shropshire.

AA Traffic News is reporting that the A49, near The Clive Arms at Bromfield, is partially blocked with queuing traffic following the incident at 10.50am on Friday.

Posts on social media sites are saying that the crash involved two cars and a deer.

The West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted at 1.03pm that there are "delays on the A49 through Bromfield following a lane closure, apologies for any inconvenience".

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

