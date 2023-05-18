Tankers out in Ludlow after water pipe bursts near church

Severn Trent Water has apologised for any disruption caused by a burst pipe located near the Middleton Holy Trinity Church.

A spokesman for the company said: "We’d like to apologise for by our tankers, as we are aware that they can be noisy, and this can sometimes be frustrating.

"Tankers are essential to keep the water supplies on through injecting water into our network of pipes which supply the affected homes in the area.