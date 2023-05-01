Flaming great result announced from south Shropshire fire fighters' charity car wash and raffle

Ludlow Food Centre, where Firefighters, were doing a charity car wash. Olie Powis, Sam Ward, Sam Nichols, and First Responder: Stuart Thornhill. Dale Pound, Scott Gilbert and Max Bufton..

And - hot off the press - the Ludlow Fire Station's crew said a magnificent £1,358 was raised from Saturday's event and finds will be split 50/50 between the Fire Fighters Charity and Ludlow Community First Responders.

Ludlow Fire Station are big supporters of Ludlow Community First Responders and have pledged to help raise money for the volunteers. The responders are trained to arrive on the scene at incidents and help patients before the arrival of paramedics and ambulances.

A spokesman for Ludlow Fire Station said: "We’ve had an amazing day at Ludlow Farmshop fundraising for the The Fire Fighters Charity and Ludlow Community First Responders.

"Huge thank you to everyone who supported us today and especially our hosts Ludlow Farm Shop and also for their continued support and hospitality we receive at our events."

They thanked two ladies called Courtney and Lucy for selling raffle tickets. The raffle raised £279 while the car washing topped the grand mark with £1,079.

Both causes will receive £679.

A whole host of businesses donated to the raffle, including the farm shop, Corve Bridge Garage, Ludlow and Quintessential Hair & Beauty gave a £20 voucher.