Civic society steps in to sponsor sell-out Ludlow local history book

Nos 102 (left) and 103-4 Lower Corve Street. Stanley Pipe ran his grocer’s shop from 102 and in 1967 obtained planning permission to convert No. 103-4 into what became known as Tudor Guest House

Ludlow Civic Society says the book painstakingly compiled by town couple Jonathan and Rosemary Wood that it decided to step in.

Ludlow Civic Society chairman John Cartwright said: “We felt this book complemented the society’s key objectives, to stimulate public interest in the town's beauty, character and history, encourage civic pride in the area, and promote research in Ludlow’s built heritage.”

Written by Jonathan and Rosemary Wood, The People and History of Lower Corve Street and St Mary’s Lane, Ludlow sold out within two weeks; it seemed that many people would be disappointed at not being able to buy a copy.

The illustrated limited-edition reprint is soft-backed and costs £25. Copies are available from Castle Bookshop in Castle Street, Ludlow.

Authors Jonathan and Rosemary Wood have acknowledged the "generous financial support of Ludlow Civic Society to make this second edition possible".

They have also thanked Ludlow Town Guides for their assistance.

Ludlow’s recorded history begins in 1086, when its castle was built along the Welsh Marches to defend the border.

Poster advertising sale of The Cross Keys beerhouse in St. Mary’s Lane

Much has been written about this planned Norman town with royal connections and medieval, Tudor and Georgian buildings, but Ludlow’s northern, industrial quarter is not so well documented.

A number of events relating to the history of Lower Corve Street are planned for late spring and the Autumn, and further information will be available shortly.

Rosemary says the book has generated so much interest that she has created a website.

George and Annie Mary Pipe (née Collings) outside the back door of No. 82 Lower Corve Street, accessed via steps down from St. Mary’s Lane. Date unknown. George and Annie Mary Pipe ran the family haulage business, delivered firewood and bricks from the brickworks at Fishmore, kept horses and milking cows on their farm, (where St. Mary’s Mews now is), and supplied milk locally. Their son, Stan, owned several properties in Lower Corve Street. Photograph courtesy of Joan Pipe.

She said: “Called Ludlow History Hub, it has been designed to provide a number of blank sheets which can be filled with all aspects of Ludlow’s rich and varied history and act as a channel for questions and discussion.

Anyone can submit an article or editorial to be considered for inclusion, and the website content will be decided by its contributors."

Articles to date include information and illustrations on St. Thomas’s Chapel in Dinham; the Old Gate House in Old Street; the Botfield family of ironmasters, and the Good and Great of Tudor Ludlow, i.e., members of The Council of Wales in the Marches.