Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury sworn in at inquest into death of farm worker crushed by tree

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A jury has been sworn in at an inquest into the death of a farm worker who was crushed by a tree.

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..
The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Trevor Kenneth Jones, an arable operator known as Ken, was chopping down trees at Serpent Farm off Lower Barnes Road in Ludlow when the incident happened on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A pre-inquest review at Shirehall was told that at around 9.05am, 54-year-old Mr Jones disappeared from the view of colleagues. It was discovered that a large tree that he had just been working on was on top of him, and it was so heavy a digger was needed to lift it off.

Mr Jones, from Ludlow, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The jury is due to hear evidence from Mr Jones's widow, the police, Mr Jones's fellow workers, and the Health and Safety Executive.

The inquest is set to take up to two days.

Tracy Jones, Mr Jones's widow, told the inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Monday, that her husband had grown up in Bishop's Castle and was an experienced farm worker. She provided the court with evidence of his training in tree cutting and use of chainsaws.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Bishop's Castle
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News