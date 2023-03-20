Jury sworn in at inquest into death of farm worker crushed by tree

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Trevor Kenneth Jones, an arable operator known as Ken, was chopping down trees at Serpent Farm off Lower Barnes Road in Ludlow when the incident happened on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A pre-inquest review at Shirehall was told that at around 9.05am, 54-year-old Mr Jones disappeared from the view of colleagues. It was discovered that a large tree that he had just been working on was on top of him, and it was so heavy a digger was needed to lift it off.

Mr Jones, from Ludlow, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The jury is due to hear evidence from Mr Jones's widow, the police, Mr Jones's fellow workers, and the Health and Safety Executive.

The inquest is set to take up to two days.