Couple prepare to bid farewell to popular Ludlow pub after 'six wonderful years'

Robert Filbrandt (second right) and William Hutchinson (second left) with members of the Bull Hotel team

Landlord Robert Filbrandt took over the Bull Hotel at the Bull Ring in 2017 and has been running it with partner William Hutchinson ever since.

But after "six wonderful years" in the town, the pair are leaving the Marston's pub, and the county, for a new life in the country.

Mr Filbrandt, a former member of the merchant navy from Hereford, said: "When I came ashore from the navy I thought running a pub would be a good idea so I saved up.

"Over the years, I have put sweat and tears into the place but everyone in Ludlow was so warm and welcoming."

The Bull Hotel in Ludlow

His partner, William, a former gamekeeper from the Cotswolds, added: "We have loved it, but another opportunity came up to run a rural pub so we decided we had to go for it."

He said the pair have teamed up with chef, Joseph Simmons, and bar manager, Laura Bufton, from the pub across the road from the Bull, the Feathers Hotel.

The two pubs have been running a Christmas tug-of-war competition for a number of years that brings the town to a standstill as crowds gather to watch.

"We've all been friends for years so it seemed like the perfect opportunity," added Rob. "We have had six and a half fantastic years here but is time to move on.

"But we are having a knees-up on Saturday before we go to say goodbye to all our lovely locals that have supported us for the last six years."