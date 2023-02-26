Kind-hearted Ludlow sewers put together 20 quilts for Ukraine refugees

Ludlow Quilters have been making quilts for Ukrainians

It comes as last week marked one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which saw many families fleeing to other countries with what little possessions they had.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, people around the UK could become sponsors and offer up places to live for people fleeing the war-torn country.

Jean Watt, of Ludlow Quilters, said: "I was devastated by what was going on and wondered if there was anything we could do to help.

"At the time, the problem was that they needed so much that a few quilts was just a drop in the ocean – and quilts take quite a little bit of time to put together."

When the Homes for Ukraine scheme came into play, Jean put the idea to the group of making a selection of quilts for those refugees coming to Shropshire.

Approximately 10 to 12 members took part in the project, with people dedicating their time to sew them together, add labels and put together block patterns.

"The refugees meet up at the Quakers Meeting House every week. They have English lessons and they have a community drop-in so they can meet other refugees, socialise and have tea and coffee," Jean added.

"We finished a number of quilts just in time for the anniversary and we went on Saturday to deliver them to some of the children.

"It was wonderful. I said to one little girl 'would you like to choose one?' and she looked at me and I said 'yes you can have any one you want.'

"Another little boy said 'to keep?' and I said 'yes forever' and his face just lit up and he was rummaging through them to see which one was the best."

Jean went on to say that she was really appreciative of the support from other volunteers for their efforts in putting the quilts together.

She said that many of the children came to the country with nothing for themselves and they were really appreciative of having something they could call their own.