Bottled water and tankers sent to Ludlow area after mains burst

Seven Trent Water also says it will be delivering bottled water to residents in the SY8 postcode after the burst was reported at 1.28am. It was located in Rocks Green just before 4am.

A spokesman for the company said at midday that its "teams are continuing to work super hard to repair the burst main in Rocks Green and we are delivering bottled water which will be with you later this afternoon.

"We’re really sorry that your water supply has not returned yet.

"We understand how inconvenient it must be to be without water so we’re extremely grateful for your patience and we’ll provide another update this afternoon."

The company also sent tankers into the area to keep the water supplies on to as many customers as possible through injecting water into the network of pipes which supply the affected homes in the area.

A spokesman apologised for any disruption caused, adding: "We are aware that they can be noisy, and this can sometimes be frustrating."

They added that its top priority is to restore water supplies and they will be "working flat out to get things back to normal for you as quickly as we can".