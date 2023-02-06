Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bottled water and tankers sent to Ludlow area after mains burst

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

Water tankers are being used in the Ludlow area where a water main burst in the early hours of Monday.

Seven Trent Water also says it will be delivering bottled water to residents in the SY8 postcode after the burst was reported at 1.28am. It was located in Rocks Green just before 4am.

A spokesman for the company said at midday that its "teams are continuing to work super hard to repair the burst main in Rocks Green and we are delivering bottled water which will be with you later this afternoon.

"We’re really sorry that your water supply has not returned yet.

"We understand how inconvenient it must be to be without water so we’re extremely grateful for your patience and we’ll provide another update this afternoon."

The company also sent tankers into the area to keep the water supplies on to as many customers as possible through injecting water into the network of pipes which supply the affected homes in the area.

A spokesman apologised for any disruption caused, adding: "We are aware that they can be noisy, and this can sometimes be frustrating."

They added that its top priority is to restore water supplies and they will be "working flat out to get things back to normal for you as quickly as we can".

For updates visit stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/water-supply-interruptions-in-ludlow-/

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News