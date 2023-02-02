Husband and wife named as victims of fatal crash with lorry on A49 in Ludlow

Monica and David Bashford, from Richard's Castle, near Ludlow, were killed when their Skoda Yeti was involved in a collision with a DAF lorry between Sheet island and the B4361 junction in Ludlow on January 24.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, was told Mrs Bashford, a 79-year-old retired music teacher, was driving when the crash happened. She was a full-time carer for her husband, a 79-year-old retired plumber, who had developed dementia.

Both Mr and Mrs Bashford died at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 11.20am. They were identified by photographic ID.

Mr Ellery adjourned their inquests to June 1.

The road was closed for around 10 hours after the crash while police investigated what might have caused it.