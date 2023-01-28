Notification Settings

A Grade II listed Ludlow coaching inn is on the market for just over £1 million

By Megan Howe

A Georgian coaching inn near Ludlow is on the market for £1.1 million – the equivalent of around 300,000 pints.

FOR SHROPSHIRE WEEKEND THE SALWEY ARMS WOOFERTON NR LUDLOW.

The Salwey Arms, in Wooferton near Ludlow, is a Grade II listed Georgian coaching inn and is on sale now with Sidney Philips estate agents for £1.1 million.

Dating back to the 17th century, the pub is in a prominent location on a major crossroads on the A49 where it meets the A456 Kidderminster road some five miles west of Tenbury Wells.

It has recently had a major refurbishment and boasts two interconnecting bars, three section dining areas, as well as a function room, five en suite letting rooms, two bedroom owners accommodation and extensive gardens and parking.

The inn can be viewed at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/60978103/.

For more information, contact Sidney Philips estate agents on 01981 286951.

