Young brewer from Shropshire highly commended at prestigious awards

By David Tooley

A young brewer from the county has been highly commended at a national awards ceremony - and his boss is chuffed to bits.

Cody walking off stage with his certificate. Photo: Ludlow Brewery

Ludlow Brewing Company's head brewer Cody Palin picked up the accolade in the Young Brewer Of The Year category at the 2022 Brewers Choice Awards in London on Thursday.

Gary Walters, the managing director of Ludlow Brewing Company said: "I am so so proud! Chuffed to bits! Cody is a remarkable young man who is hugely talented.

"I can't speak highly enough of him, and am so chuffed his talent has been recognised. I can't wait to see what new beers he will create in the future for Ludlow Brewery."

The awards are organised by the team behind The Brewers Journal and were held at London's Business Design Centre.

The Brewers Choice Awards are part of Brewers Congress 2022, the annual highlight of the brewing industry calendar.

With two days of exhibition and talks, and one massive Christmas Party where the winners of the 2022 Brewers Choice Awards are crowned.

A young brewer was defined as anyone under the age of 33.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

