Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from Craven Arms responded to 999 calls about the fire in a single storey home in Woofferton at 3.45pm.

Three crews went to the property along with an operations officer and brought the fire under control.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved the roof of single storey domestic property due to fire in the flue of a log burner.