Fundraising concert raises nearly £900 for food bank in south Shropshire

Pictured from left are Kathy Cowell, Lib Dem secretary; David Gaukroger, Lib Dem chairman; Ruth Davies, Ludlow Food Bank coordinator; and Peter Sell, Lib Dem treasurer.

The Ludlow Liberal Democrats who organised the event recognised that not everyone who attended the concert at the town's Assembly Rooms earlier this month would want to support the party, so donations were put towards the Ludlow Food Bank.

A total of £485 was raised and David Gaukroger presented the resulting cheque to Ruth Davies, food bank coordinator.

Ruth Davies said: "We are very grateful for the donation, which will allow us to buy seasonal foods and treats for Christmas."

Mr Gaukroger said: "The concert was in aid of Ludlow Liberal Democrats but we realised that not everyone who wished to attend the concert would want to support us so we thought helping the food bank would be a great idea."

As well as chairman of Ludlow Liberal Democrats, David is an accomplished pianist and composer.

He was joined in the concert by international operatic tenor, Kim Begley.

Eleven original Flanders & Swann songs were performed, together with three specially composed songs.

"I am afraid my last song, which was critical of the last four Conservative prime ministers, provoked a member of the audience to shout 'shame on you', added David.

"Kim, who has performed in all the major opera houses in the world, had never been heckled before, but rose to the occasion. I thought the whole episode was very ironic.