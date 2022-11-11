Notification Settings

Woman taken to hospital for check up after collision in town centre

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

A woman was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Ludlow.

Emergency services were called to the town just after 2pmon Friday following the incident at the junction of Weeping Cross Lane and Temeside.

West Midlands Ambulance said an ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford went to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a woman, the pedestrian, being cared for by police officers and bystanders after being involved in a collision with a car. Upon assessment ambulance staff found she had sustained injuries not thought to be serious. She was conveyed by land ambulance to Ludlow Minor Injuries unit as a precaution," a spokesperson said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.



