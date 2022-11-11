Woman taken to hospital for check up after collision in town centre

Emergency services were called to the town just after 2pmon Friday following the incident at the junction of Weeping Cross Lane and Temeside.

West Midlands Ambulance said an ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford went to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a woman, the pedestrian, being cared for by police officers and bystanders after being involved in a collision with a car. Upon assessment ambulance staff found she had sustained injuries not thought to be serious. She was conveyed by land ambulance to Ludlow Minor Injuries unit as a precaution," a spokesperson said.