Charity tails wag after they receive cheques from Ludlow Dog Day

Club President Hillary Delaney Hall, left, presenting a cheque to Esme Turner of Hope House Hospices

Ludlow Rotary Club handed cheques totalling £8,000 to two of the beneficiaries of this year’s Dog Day event – Hope House Children’s Hospices and St Michael’s Hospice at the group's meeting on Tuesday .

Hillary Delaney Hall, the Rotary club president said: “This evening makes all the time and effort involved in running Dog Day so worthwhile.

“It’s wonderful to hold a fun event which people clearly enjoy.

"But the real icing on the cake is to be able to make serious donations to such worthwhile causes.

"One has only to visit a hospice to see the high-quality care and, dare I say it, love which staff give to people, young and old, approaching the end of their lives.”

Ludlow Rotary Club was supported by Church Stretton Rotary Club in its efforts this summer and both organisations were proud to be able to make these grants.

The event was so successful despite the wet weather that the local community grants scheme, Ludlow Rotary Cares, has been topped up with £4,000 and those grants are set to be disbursed early next year.

The Ludlow Dog Day event in July was the first to be held after a two year break due to covid restrictions.

Wet weather on the day reduced the number attending and the amount raised for charity, but the club is not deterred from going ahead again next year.