Charity Halloween disco in Ludlow hailed a spook-tacular success

The Halloween disco. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

Mayor Glenn Ginger attended with his eight-year old daughter, Gabriella, along with about 70 other parents and children whose ages ranged from two years to 12.

It was organised by Councillor Darren Childs to raise much needed funds for the Mayor’s Charity South Shropshire Youth Forum.

“It was a really successful event,” said Mayor Ginger.

“The atmosphere was buzzing from the start and it was great to see the kids enjoying themselves on the ‘dance floor’ under the lights and surrounded by bats and ghosts and spooky things.”

The disco was run as part of a programme of events to raise money for the South Shropshire Youth Form and scooped £217 for the cause. It was a rare event for young people below the age of 12.

It was held at Ludlow’s Scout Hut and Councillor Childs acted as DJ with various family members in support, his wife Cally on the entrance and his mother-in-law handing out refreshments.

“I was delighted to see so many people on the night,” he said. “This was a bit of an experiment as there are no such events for this age group but it was clear there is support for things like this and there will be more!”

The disco not only helped to raise funds for the Youth Forum, it also raised the profile of the organisation.

The Youth Forum supports young people in their transition to adulthood through a variety of projects and activities working within schools and in the community.