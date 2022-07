Old Street, Ludlow. Photo: Andy Boddington

In the last decade 4, Old Street, Ludlow, has been a restaurant, a bookshop, a tattoo parlour, an off-license, a florist, and ale micro-bar, and a cocktail bar.

Now Roger Bowles has lodged plan with Shropshire Council for listed building consent to turn the building into a self-contained micro-pub, called the Old Street Tavern. The unit shares a freehold with the restaurant next door.

Mr Bowles has told the council that they are consolidating number 4 as a self contained micro-pub where the two ground floor rooms, left and right of the front door, are part of the same business rather than divided into two separate retail units.

The application seeks to install internal access to the cellar below, via a hatch and ladder.

Outside the building the plan is to restore and decorate it by repainting and rendering, and installing signs and notices appropriate to a small pub, including a traditional swinging pub sign and other handmade signs.

Shropshire Councillor Andy Boddington, in his blog, wrote: "I can see no objections to this proposal, with the possible exception of the front bench and hanging sign.

"We need to see more details of the bench to ensure it is in character."

He also called for a 3ft by 4ft hanging sign to be made 25 per cent smaller.