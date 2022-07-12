TV celebrities join forces to object to massive Shropshire solar farm plan

Alistair McGowan

Mr McGowan has already lodged his objections to the 49.99MW solar farm being planned at Greete, near Ludlow, while his friend, who plays Prince Andrew in the comedy soap opera The Windsors on Channel 4/Netflix is masterminding a campaign.

Mr Wallers said nobody is against solar energy but he says he's concerned about the 'industrialisation of the countryside' at a time when land is needed for food production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"The solar farm at Brick House Farm is over at least 133 acres, it is massive and the biggest one in the area yet," he said. "It is connected to the power grid and the gradient of the land is flat, so they are all on to it."

Mr Wallers added: "It is very worrying and is not about NIMBYism - tenant farmers are worried about being thrown off their land as the countryside is industrialised. It is providing the crop growth that we desperately need. A lot of it is perfectly good arable land."

Mr Wallers added that "nobody is saying that solar energy is bad" and there is a climate emergency but he is against putting the solar farm on farmland, and says there is a 'balance to be struck.'

A campaign is underway locally to increase awareness of the plans and to encourage people to have their say.

People can find out more by emailing admin@greete.org

The plan, lodged on Shropshire Council's website earlier this month, is set to be determined by Wednesdsay, August 31.

Ludlow-based impressionist Alistair McGowan has told the council that he is a "passionate environmentalist" who has "campaigned for many years for an increase in solar energy production in the UK."

He says he wants to protect the environment and our beautiful, disappearing countryside was to put solar panels on top of buildings and NOT on farmland.

"Green energy has to come but projects like this cannot be simply passed through in the name of profiteering and to the detriment of the natural world," he said.

He adds: "This land at Grete is good quality 75 per cent Grade 3b land which has been farmed for centuries for crops that are now more essential than ever, in light of the fact that we can no longer rely on imports from Russia and Ukraine.

"To destroy this capability, at this point in our history seems desperately short- sighted," he said.

Mr McGowan added: "Developments such as this are totally out of keeping with this wonderfully rural setting. They will ruin the area’s character for ever and cause huge disruption -and danger -in the construction phase. It will not be of any economic benefit to the village.

"We want and need a green future, yes. Green energy, yes. But not at the detriment of our farmland and, therefore, ultimately, our survival.

"Food first on rural land. Place solar on brownfield land or on town and city roofs. There are so many places which would be enhanced by solar sites. There are many that would ruined."

Applicants Bluefield Renewable Developments have told Shropshire Council why they think the scheme should be granted planning permission. They want to use the site for 40 years. It is 54 hectares (ha) of agricultural land irregular in shape, comprising one land parcel of 11 arable fields.

They say the land will ideally be used to graze sheep, therefore allowing a dual use for both farming and renewable electricity production to occur in tandem.

"The temporary and reversible nature of the development will enable agricultural use to be retained in the long term," they say.

Developers say that the proposal will not have an unacceptable adverse effect on the visual or amenity value of the wider countryside.

"The site and extent of development have been carefully selected. It is naturally screened and supplemented by additional planting which will result in only limited views of the site being possible," they say.

They conclude: "Overall, the proposals are appropriate in terms of design and access and the development represents a necessary step towards meeting the UK’s legally binding climate change and renewable energy obligations.