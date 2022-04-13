Co-founder of cancer support group remembered fondly at event 'filled with love'

Members gathered to remember Pauline

Pauline Goslyn's husband of 60 years, Howard, presented memories of her and the lives of several former members of Ludlow Cancer Support Group at a meeting on April 8.

Pauline, who died at the age of 78, had joined forces with Dori Ericsson, Joan Farley, Rita Rogers and Rosemary Wood to form Ludlow Cancer Support Group LCSG, which held its first meeting on September 12, 2014.

She had been membership secretary and latterly treasurer of the group, and with her husband had been involved in Ludlow’s U3A movement soon after its inception. They were both active in numerous other groups.

Rosemary Wood, who chairs Ludlow Cancer Support Group, said: "Living with cancer sometimes means contemplating the end of life.

"Howard, her husband of 60 years, prepared a PowerPoint presentation commemorating Pauline’s life and the lives of several former LCSG members.

"Nearly 50 members and guests were present at an event filled with love, laughter and memories, followed by a buffet lunch."

The chef at Hagley Place Care Home in Foldgate Lane, Ludlow, made a great selection of cakes and scones for LCSG members and guests at Pauline’s Party.