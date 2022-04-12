Probus members sign up to SmartWater anti-crime solution

The club for retired or semi-retired people, include business or professional people, heard from Tracy Unslow, deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Mercia, at a talk on April 5.
Ms Onslow was accompanied by five of her team to give the talk and outlined the four main areas of service to the community.
A spokesperson for the club said: "There was much interest at the meeting in beating the burglar by marking individual personal possessions using Smart Water technology to get stolen valuable possessions back. Many members of Probus signed up to Smart Water – judged a smart thing to do."