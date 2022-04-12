Notification Settings

Probus members sign up to SmartWater anti-crime solution

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

Members of Ludlow Probus signed up to marking their personal possessions in a bid to beat crime after a recent talk.

Generic police picture
The club for retired or semi-retired people, include business or professional people, heard from Tracy Unslow, deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Mercia, at a talk on April 5.

Ms Onslow was accompanied by five of her team to give the talk and outlined the four main areas of service to the community.

A spokesperson for the club said: "There was much interest at the meeting in beating the burglar by marking individual personal possessions using Smart Water technology to get stolen valuable possessions back. Many members of Probus signed up to Smart Water – judged a smart thing to do."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

