Chance to raise burning issues at annual meeting in Ludlow

Burning issues can be raised at the meeting on Monday April 25 but the town clerk is asking for any questions to be sent in before Wednesday, April 20.
The Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Robin Pote will present the town council's Annual Report 2021 / 22, and the chairman of committees will report on policy, finances, local services, projects and planning.
Residents questions received in advance will be answered at the meeting.
The meeting will be held at Ludlow Methodist Church, in Broad Street, Ludlow, with a start time of 7pm.
Questions can be sent to Gina Wilding, town clerk, Ludlow Town Council, The Guildhall, Mill Street, Ludlow SY8 1AZ E or email townclerk@ludlow.gov.uk