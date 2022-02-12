File picture for Fairtrade in Ludlow

Ludlow Fair Trade Town Group – themselves members of Ludlow’s sustainable action group, Ludlow 21 – are organising a calendar of immersive and informative events to raise awareness of trade justice and celebrate Ludlow’s status as a Fairtrade Town.

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from Monday February 21 to Sunday March 6.

Laura Perratt, member of Ludlow Fair Trade Town Group, said: “Fairtrade Fortnight is a great opportunity to join the campaign for social, environmental and economic justice.

"The food, clothes and jewellery we buy have an impact on both people and planet, and by making small changes we can make a big difference.

"We invite the community in Ludlow to come along to our events, enjoy a taste of ethical food and drink, buy some fabulous fairly traded products, and challenge world leaders who could, and should, be doing more.”

The organisers say that the focus this time is on the impacts of climate change on the people who grow our food, mine our gold and produce the cotton in our clothes, as these people are often exploited, underpaid and facing the greatest threat from the climate crisis.

Among the range of events being planned are tea and cake mornings and a pub quiz. They are all free to attend and will raise awareness and funds to support producers globally.

This is what is being lined up:

Fairtrade Quiz and Green Drinks from 7.30pm on Monday, February 21 at the The Blue Boar. Entry is free, and the organisers are encouraging the formation of teams for an entertaining evening in association with Ludlow 21 Green Drinks.

Learning more about Fairtrade, unleashing creativity, enjoying a drink or two, and sampling some Fairtrade treats are among the benefits being promoted.

On Thursday, February 24 there will be a Traidcraft Stall at the Local to Ludlow produce market, from 9am – 2pm

There’ll be a special Fairtrade Fortnight theme at the regular Traidcraft Stall. Browse and buy from the wide selection of ethically sourced products, and learn more about the impact of the climate crisis on the people who made them.

There will be a Big Brew coffee morning and Traidcraft stall at St Laurence’s Church from 11am on Sunday, March 6.

Visitors will be invited to pop in to Ludlow’s most iconic church for fairly traded tea, coffee and cake, and browse a range of fairly traded products at the Traidcraft Stall.

At Ludlow Mascall Centre on Saturday, March 12 from 10am to 4pm there will be a Traidcraft Spring Fair and Big Brew.

Visitors will be able to explore an Aladdin’s Cave of ethically sourced food, clothing, gifts and homewares which have been sustainably made by artisans from around the globe.

There will be a Big Brew and bake sale so you can sample some delicious fair trade treats while you browse.

Ludlow is a Fairtrade town, which means that as a town there is a commitment to promoting ethical, fair trade.

Ludlow has its own dedicated Fairtrade Town Steering Group, and it was the hard work of the group’s members that led to Ludlow being awarded Fairtrade Town status in 2003.

Ludlow Fair Trade Town Group is a member of Ludlow 21. The group focuses attention on the wider issues of unfair international trade, joining with national campaigns working to change the rules that govern world trade in favour of, rather than against, producers in the developing world.

For more information about Fair Trade in Ludlow, and to get involved, email ludlowfairtrade@gmail.com and visit the Ludlow Fair Trade Town Group website at http://ludlowfairtrade.com