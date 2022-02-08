MP Philip Dunne lends a helping hand to give out face masks to those in need

Philip Dunne MP with free Ultrafilter facemasks being distributed with CEO Dean Kronsbein in Ludlow

MP Philip Dunne, was on hand to hand out the face masks that were donated by manufacturer Ultrafilter.

Founders Dean and Sabine Kronsbein, gave away more than 15,000 facemasks to passers-by from the Events Square in Ludlow.

Local foodbanks had been invited by Mr Dunne to collect masks to give to those in need.

Mr Dunne said: “This was a terrific opportunity for Ludlow folk to collect a free box of 50 facemasks thanks to Mr & Mrs Kronsbein.

"They opened a factory in Herefordshire last year which has been operating at capacity to produce almost 1 million medical grade masks a day.

"They have been visiting market towns along the Marches to make people aware that this PPE is made in Herefordshire and does not have to be imported from China.

"This message was very well received in Ludlow’s market square by many people, who although not required to wear masks any longer, wish to continue to do so.