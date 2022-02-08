Lib Dems keeping the door open after Ludlow councillor resigns Shropshire group

Andy Boddington

The Lib Dem group's leader says the door will remain open to a return for Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington and moves are afoot to try to keep him on the council's planning committee.

Councillor Boddington says he remains committed to being a councillor, to the the Lib Dems, and remains a member of the party. But for the time being at least he will don the 'independent' mantle at Shirehall. He says he will not be bound to follow group decisions or the party whip.

"I feel I need some space away from the group," said Councillor Boddington. "But I don't want to give a reason for stepping away.

"I am still very committed to the Lib Dems and am an editor of the national Lib Dem Voice, it's just that I won't be on the group any more."

Councillor Boddington, who represents the Ludlow North seat on Shropshire and Ludlow Town Council, was elected to Shropshire Council in 2014.

"I love being a councillor," he said. "And I will still be working hard to represent people, writing my blog and editing."

The Shropshire Star understands that a Conservative councillor announced the news.

He did not want to give a time scale on making a decision on his future with the group.

"I will see how it goes but it is not necessarily a permanent decision, I do not think it will be forever," he said.

"It is more about how the group is run than any political decisions. It is just time for me to take a break. It won't affect how I represent my ward, because I love being a councillor."

Liberal Democrat opposition group leader, Councillor David Vasmer was full of praise for Councillor Boddington and his campaigning work in Ludlow.

"I think Andy took umbrage at a very long meeting," he said. "He hadn't indicated that's what he wanted to do but perhaps wants more freedom to speak his mind."

He added: "Andy is a valued councillor, who has done a lot. We would certainly welcome him back into the lib Dem group."

Councillor Boddington's decision changes the political balance on the council and the way seats on committee meetings are allocated.

Councillor Vasmer said: "We are trying to make sure that Councillor Boddington is able to continue to sit on the planning committee as an independent, by reducing the number of our seats.