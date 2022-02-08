Notification Settings

Air ambulance scrambled to Ludlow for serious incident

An air ambulance has been called to Ludlow for what police are calling a "serious incident".

An air ambulance is at the scene
The Midlands Air Ambulance landed in a field neat Overton Road, Ludlow.

West Mercia Police safer neighbourhood team for Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton and Craven Arms tweeted at 11.19am that they were assisting the Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene.

Police at Overton Road, Ludlow. Picture: South Shrops Cops

They tweeted: "Currently assisting @MAA_Charity and @OFFICIALWMAS at a serious incident in Ludlow.

"Overton Road is down to one lane and will be for some time. Please take care when passing emergency vehicles."

A line of police cars and vans were also pictured at the scene.

More details to follow.

