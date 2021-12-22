Ludlow livestock market fined £16,000 after horned bull attacks worker

Stock image

Telford Magistrates’ Court heard last week how, on September 16 2019, a drover employed by McCartneys LLP of Ludlow was moving livestock at the auction site when he was attacked by the bull while trying to secure the animal in a pen. He suffered a serious laceration to his leg.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that cattle handling activities had not been adequately risk assessed and the system of work for moving cattle was unsafe.

The bull, who had been identified as fractious and potentially aggressive, was being moved a distance of approximately 40 metres to get to designated isolation pens for difficult cattle. The risk of a drover being injured by a bull, potentially agitated by travel and unfamiliar surroundings, should have been eliminated by segregating staff from the livestock. Reasonably practicable steps taken following the incident allowed fractious bulls to be penned immediately after they were booked in at the cattle crush, avoiding any possible contact with droving staff.

The HSE said McCartneys LLP of The Ox Pasture, Overton Road, Ludlow were fined £16,000 and order to pay costs of £5,685.