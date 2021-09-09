Historic shop put on market but hopes remain for 150-year-old business

Rickards in Ludlow

Number 6 and 7 in The Bull Ring in Ludlow currently houses hardware and ironmonger shop Rickards & Son Ltd which has been put on the market with property consultancy Carter Jonas with a "sincere hope" that they can find a successful way forward for the business.

Mike Lloyd, the chairman of Rickards & Son Ltd said: “Following the death of my father Jim Lloyd 45 years ago, the family opted to continue the business and I am very grateful for the support that has been forthcoming over the many years from the residents of Ludlow and its wider community.

"I sincerely hope that in tandem with Carter Jonas, we can find a successful way forward and I will be supporting the staff through these times.”

The three-storey Grade II listed building has been offered for sale by private treaty at offers over £695,000.

Charlene Sussums-Lewis, an associate with Carter Jonas said the have had a "positive response" from Shropshire Council to a pre-planning inquiry.

"I am confident that this site offers prospective investors a chance to re-imagine the space for both retail and residential use and drive it towards a new future attracting tourist trade as well as the custom and interest of local residents," she said.

The global pandemic has caused many businesses to take stock over the last 18 months and Rickards is no different, despite its long existence.

Ms Sussums-Lewis said: “For many years, Rickards & Sons has played a huge role in supporting the town’s community, but events over the past 18 months have caused many businesses to take stock and reconsider their approach."

But she is confident that the property would prove attractive because "Ludlow is one of the finest historic towns in England, welcoming thousands of visitors each year."

The property in the heart of Ludlow's main shopping area and close to the castle, is of nineteenth-century construction with many original features, giving it a "magical feel".

Carter Jonas is marketing the property available as freehold. Additionally, they say there is "potential for a purchaser to continue the retail arm of the much-loved hardware store"

Located at the end of Ludlow’s famous medieval market street, the property provides c.5200 sq ft of space over three floors with a cellar.

It includes a separate building, The Courtyard, currently used as a warehouse, accessed via No. 6 & 7 or through a gateway and side passage leading onto Corve Street. The property has planning potential for the conversion of the upper floors and courtyard into residential accommodation.